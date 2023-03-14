Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Expands By 37.4%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSD Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

HUGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FSD Pharma worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

