Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Increases By 41.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

