Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rises By 33.3%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ITJTY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

