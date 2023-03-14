Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Rises By 36.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 123,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LianBio by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in LianBio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,116,000 after buying an additional 998,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LIAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.55. LianBio has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.