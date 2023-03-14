Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 19.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

MGIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 9,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,215. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading

