Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Drops By 18.2%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYNA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mynaric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric Stock Up 3.2 %

About Mynaric

Mynaric stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mynaric has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.11.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

