Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Increases By 23.9%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 12,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noble Rock Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $30,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

