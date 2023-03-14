Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Rises By 23.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,667.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
NMEHF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
