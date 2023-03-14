Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Rises By 23.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,667.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

NMEHF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.