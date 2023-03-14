Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rises By 22.0%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OBIIF remained flat at $160.42 during trading on Tuesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $162.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.43.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd.
OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.
