Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 18.5%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Opsens Stock Performance

OPSSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Opsens has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

