Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Expands By 16.4%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Origin Agritech Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 86,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.
Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Company Profile
Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.