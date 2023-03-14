Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Expands By 16.4%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 86,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

