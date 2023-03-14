Short Interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Declines By 12.7%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 649,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 261,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

