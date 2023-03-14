Short Interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Increases By 24.0%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ PIIIW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

