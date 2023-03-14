Short Interest in Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Grows By 16.2%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 789.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGPHF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,225.00.

Partners Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Partners Group stock traded down $28.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $864.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 134. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $753.75 and a 12 month high of $1,353.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $953.65 and a 200 day moving average of $927.14.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

