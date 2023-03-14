Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Increases By 20.2%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 750,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

