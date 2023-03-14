Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rises By 20.0%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,274,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,231,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PIFYF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,220. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

