Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rises By 20.0%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,274,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,231,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PIFYF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,220. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.