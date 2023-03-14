Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 20.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTC traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

