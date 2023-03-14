Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Declines By 13.0%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 981,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,900. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 5,960,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 749,328 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

