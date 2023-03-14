Short Interest in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Drops By 14.3%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

RWOD remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Tuesday. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged. Redwoods Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 959,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,904,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 54.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

