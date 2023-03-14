Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 22.5%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
SIGIP traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $21.60.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
