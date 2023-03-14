Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Decreases By 15.9%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

