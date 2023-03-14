Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Decreases By 17.8%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ODP Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ODP traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ODP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

