Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 25.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 5,430,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

