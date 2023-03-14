Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 25.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance
BND traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 5,430,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.