Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Declines By 12.9%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,423,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

