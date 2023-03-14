Short Interest in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Decreases By 18.5%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 760,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Weave Communications

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.