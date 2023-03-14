Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

