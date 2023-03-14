SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Update

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 405,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 13,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $131,223.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,143,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,860,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 405,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,960 shares of company stock worth $20,333,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 303,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

