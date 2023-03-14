Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

