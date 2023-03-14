Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $47.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.
Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
