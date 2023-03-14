Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.89 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,954. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,843 shares of company stock worth $248,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

