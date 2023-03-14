Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 13th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LITM opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

