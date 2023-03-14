SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,596,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 17,226,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,543,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.