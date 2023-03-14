Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 28.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 552,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

