SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 176,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,770. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

