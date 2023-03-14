Southern Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,160 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 316,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. 2,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

