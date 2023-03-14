Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWNGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 70,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,074 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 998,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,964,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 23,511,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,284,305. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

