SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

