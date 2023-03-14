SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.92. 697,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 923,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.