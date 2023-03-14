Spell Token (SPELL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $79.79 million and $11.38 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00413484 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,997.27 or 0.27948763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

