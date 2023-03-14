Starname Trading Down 1.3% This Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $15,420.07 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00413484 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,997.27 or 0.27948763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.