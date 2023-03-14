Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0268

Status (SNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $106.53 million and $15.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00217016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,755.31 or 1.00174834 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02677989 USD and is up 8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,920,923.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

