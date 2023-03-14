Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$15.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,187. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

About Total Energy Services

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$970,188.80. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at C$970,188.80. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach purchased 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,469.98. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 314,595 shares of company stock worth $2,717,501. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.