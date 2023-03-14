Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$15.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %
Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,187. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25.
Insider Activity at Total Energy Services
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Featured Stories
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.