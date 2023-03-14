Stifel Nicolaus Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$9.25

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

