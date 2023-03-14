StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $103,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

