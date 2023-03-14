StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in LHC Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

