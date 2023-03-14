StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $13.00 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.69%.

In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

