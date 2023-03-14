StockNews.com Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $664.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.