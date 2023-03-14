StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.90 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.