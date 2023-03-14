StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.