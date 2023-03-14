StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.