StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Insider Transactions at Resolute Forest Products

Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products

In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 19.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $5,133,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.