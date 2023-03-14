StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

AUY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yamana Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 703,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,995,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 1,328,590 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.