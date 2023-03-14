StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 5.6 %
AUY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
